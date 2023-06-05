After the Joplin Outlaws went against the St. Joseph Mustangs in the 2022 MINK League championship series, the two teams went head-to-head for the first time in the 2023 campaign.

The Outlaws were able to take the first rematch of the season 6-1 over St. Joseph and improve to 2-0 on the season.

Joplin scored two runs in the first inning, one in the sixth and then a Karson Green three-RBI single in the eighth inning helped separate the Outlaws from the Mustangs to eventually seal the victory.

Next up for the Outlaws will be a road game against the Sedalia Bombers Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m.