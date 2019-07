The Joplin Outlaws would use a pair of walk-offs to win both games of their doubleheader against the Nevada Griffons.

In game one, the Outlaws would win on a walk-off by Joe Kinder that just narrowly stayed in the park allowing Zach Ehlen to score from second which helped the Outlaws to a 5-4 win.

In game two, Jack Hanstad would get a walk-off single to give the Outlaws a 2-1 victory.

The Outlaws will host a playoff game tomorrow night at 7 PM against the Jeff City Renegades.