Outlaws see postseason run end in MINK League South Championship

SEDALIA, Mo. — The Joplin Outlaws looked to keep their postseason alive Tuesday night against the Sedalia Bombers, but ultimately saw their season come to an end in the MINK League South Championship, 9-3.

One win was all that was needed to send the Outlaws to the MINK League Championship Series beginning on Thursday (July 29). Instead, the Bombers poured on nine runs through three innings to take the win and advance to the best-of-three series against the St. Joseph Mustangs later this week.

Joplin finishes the season with a 19-22 overall record.