Outlaws say late season success is a group effort

JOPLIN, Mo — The Joplin Outlaws sit just one game back of division leaders Ozark in the MINK League South.

Their recent success has put them in favorable position, with the Outlaws having won nine of their last ten games.

The Joplin offense has been on fire during the run. In their last seven outings, the Outlaws are hitting .331 with 43 runs scored.

Outlaws manager Danny Weaver says the success has been a team effort.

“It hasn’t mattered here lately who is on the field,” Weaver said. “Everybody’s came out. They’ve done a good job of performing their role and giving us the opportunity to win. Them knowing their role and when they are expected to play. I think that plays a big factor in us being able to win.”

“We come in here, and it is kind of a grind everyday,” Outlaws first baseman and designated hitter Donovan Sutti said. “It’s where you come in. You get to know all the guys. So you get really close to the guys, and just start having fun and start playing good baseball.”

The Outlaws will be back in action Friday against St. Joseph.