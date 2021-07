JOPLIN, MO. — After Thursday’s win over Sedalia, the Joplin Outlaws sit alone atop the MINK League South mountain. The key now of course, is staying there.

The Outlaws took on the Jefferson City Renegades Friday night. A big four-run inning in the first got the Renegades off to a good start.

The Joplin defense was able to contain the Jeff City bats for almost every inning after that until the fifth. However, they failed to get much offense of their own going and lost…