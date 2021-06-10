Outlaws get back to winning with lopsided victory over Sedalia

JOPLIN, Mo. — Determined not to lose a third straight game, the Joplin Outlaws bats came alive late as they defeated the Sedalia Bombers 13-1 Thursday.

Webb City grad and current Missouri Southern Lion Cale McAllister got the start for the Outlaws, dealing three strikeouts in three innings of work, allowing the only Bombers run on a bases loaded walk. His teammate Jeremiah Kennedy, a Carl Junction grad and fellow Lion, picked up the win. He threw three strikeouts in three innings of his own.

All but one Outlaw in the batting order got a hit in the win. Cade Lott went 4-4 on the day, getting an RBI in the process. Jeb Jenkins came up with 3 RBIs of his own.

With the win, the Outlaws move to 4-2 on the season, and sit in first atop the MINK League South standings. The Nevada Griffons sit half a game back.

The Outlaws will begin a five game road trip starting Friday at Sedalia. First pitch is set for 7 pm.