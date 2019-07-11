Outlaws end game with walk off blast, defeat Jeff City 5-4

JOPLIN, MO — After a loss earlier in the week, the Joplin Outlaws were able to complete a comeback and defeat the Jefferson City Renegades in a high scoring.

Wednesday’s rematch would require extra innings, as the Outlaws would go on to win 5-4 in 10 innings.

Joplin fell behind early 1-0 in the first, but a Joe Kinder line drive was able to quickly even the score.

John Prudhom was able to send in two more to help the Outlaws take the lead. The Renegades responded however, taking the lead into the final inning. Joplin was able to tie the game however, to force the game into extra innings.

Prudhom came to bat in the bottom of the tenth, hitting a one run home run to end the game in walk off fashion for the Outlaws.

The team will be off Wednesday before returning to action Friday on the road against St. Joesph.