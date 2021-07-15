Outlaws avoid regular season sweep by Nevada

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Outlaws, perhaps fed up with seven straight losses to Nevada, didn’t just win their final regular season contest with the Griffons, they poured it on. The Outlaws defeated the Griffons 8-0 on Thursday.

Ethan Ellis would open the scoring for Joplin with a two run RBI single, he’d make a catch at the wall later in the game. His teammate Jeb Jenkins came up with 3 RBIs. Ethan Lopez had one.

Joplin starting pitcher Gavin Heltemes faced 17 batters in the win, striking out five in four innings of work.

With the win, Joplin remains in third place in the MINK League South, just one and a half games back of first place Sedalia. The Outlaws will be back in action Friday against Clarinda. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.