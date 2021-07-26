Outlaws advance to MINK League South Division Championship with win over Jefferson City

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Outlaws are coming off a six-day road trip, they’re back home at Joe Becker Stadium and all they needed was a win Monday night to go back on the road to play for a spot in the MINK League Championship Series.

Just two days ago, the Outlaws were wrapping up their regular season in Jefferson City against the Renegades. The Outlaws started their postseason play the way they ended their regular season play and that’s with a win against Jefferson City. A late rally saw Joplin claim the 5-3 win over the Renegades and advance to the MINK League South Division Championship.

In just the Outlaws second home playoff game in team history, Ethan Ellis broke a tied ballgame in the bottom of the eighth to help the Outlaws extend their stay in the playoffs. Christian DeJesus struck out seven through five innings pitched to tie the single-season strikeout record of 52 strikeouts.

The Outlaws head to Sedalia tomorrow night (Tuesday) to face the Bombers in a single elimination game. The winner of tomorrow’s game will play the winner of St. Joseph/Clarinda A’s in a best-of-three series that begins Thursday (July 29). First pitch for tomorrow’s South Division Championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT in Sedalia, Mo.