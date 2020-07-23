OSSAA says fall sports are still on as scheduled

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. — With fall sports in Oklahoma scheduled to begin in nearly a month, the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association is providing an update on how they currently plan to proceed during the current coronavirus pandemic.

OSSAA Executive Director David Jackson said Thursday fall sports are still on as scheduled, but moving fall sports to the spring still remain a possibility. If sports were moved to the spring, condensed seasons could be used to try and avoid overlap for athletes, but Jackson admitted that some athletes might have to make decisions.

Individual school districts will have the power to make several of their own decisions related to COVID-19. This includes participation in sports, fan attendance, and protocols for if an athlete of coach tests positive for the virus.

“Fans at football games this fall, again, during the regular season that’s going to be a local control issue,” Jackson said. “That local district is going to make that call. Once we get to postseason when we take over the management of those games. We hope, all i can tell you is that we hope to have fans, at our games. Again, trying to do it safely. We want to have fans at our activities. That is such a big part in our minds of the high school experience.”