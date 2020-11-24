Optimism surrounds MSSU women’s basketball as team looks for first win

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team is still searching for their first win after their first two games of the season, but they’ve come close to winning both times they’ve stepped on the court so far.

In both their first two games, the Lions have lost by a margin of just five points or less. There was the one point heartbreaker against Central Oklahoma, and then a four point loss to Newman just a few days later.

In both games, the Lions started the first half strong, outscoring both opponents. But in the third quarter, Southern struggled and allowed their opponents the chance to take back control of the game.

Even so, head coach Ronnie Ressel has been impressed with his team’s fight, and believes the wins will come with some work.

“It does give me a lot of optimism. If we take out the third quarter of both games we win the ballgames by by double digits. We just had a let down in the third quarter of both games. So that’s a matter of coming out at halftime. I need to do a better job at halftime making sure we’re ready to go at the start of the third quarter and play well the rest of the game then we execute down the stretch. We had opportunities down the stretch. We had a great look. Kaitlin, I’ll have her shoot that every time. She’s that good of a shooter for us and she’s got confidence in herself and I’ve god a ton of confidence in. Against Newman, the same thing.”

The Lions will be back in action Tuesday as they head on the road to face Central Missouri. Tipoff is set for 5:30 pm.