Opening round results of the Class 3 Girls Golf State Championships

JOPLIN, Mo. — Six local talents find themselves competing for individual titles in the Class 3 Girls Golf State Championships at Twin Hills Golf & Country Club.

McDonald County’s Lily Allman finished the opening round in third with a score of 81. She is one stroke behind the lead.

Carthage’s Hailey Bryant is not too far behind tied at ten with an 87, while fellow Tiger Rylee Scott ended the day with a 92. Webb City’s Sydney French scored a 112 with Sarah Oathout hitting a 136. Also from Carthage, Caitlyn Derryberry rounded out her first day with a 115.

The second and final round tees off tomorrow beginning at 8:30 a.m. CST. It ends with Allman’s group teeing off last at 10:09 a.m. CST as Bryant tees off at 9:42 a.m. CST.