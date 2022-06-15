This week in Miami, Oklahoma, the high school 8-man football all-stars prepare to play their annual green-yellow game at NEO A&M.

It’s the 20th year of the all-star game being hosted at the college as they welcome 80 of the best 8-man players around the state.

Players will enjoy themselves with several activities this week leading up to the game.

The game itself will take place Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Miami Multi-Purpose Sports Complex at Red Robertson Field on campus.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. and the cost is $5 for all ages.