JOPLIN, Mo. -- Missouri Southern State (MSSU) Lions men's cross country stole the show at the 30th annual Southern Stampede, claiming first place, followed by the women's side taking third place. The Pitt State Gorillas finished fifth for both men and women's teams.

The women's 5K race kick-started the event at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course. Julianna Determan, Ashlee Kuykendall and Kelie Henderson led the way for the Lions, finishing fourth, seventh and 12th respectively. Overall the women's team earned a total team score of 106 points.