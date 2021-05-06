Noah Southern named Action 12 Student Athlete of the Month

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — If you’re a local baseball fan, Noah Southern is probably a name you’ve heard of, and now, he’s been named our Action 12 Student Athlete of the Month for April 2021. Southern is a senior at Carl Junction this season, and it’s been one for him to remember.

From scoring several home runs, to hitting a walk-off single for a win over Willard, Southern has been an integral part of the Bulldogs success, which makes it no surprise he’ll be continuing his baseball career at NEO A&M.

Before he can do that, he has to get through his senior postseason. CJ has the number two seed heading into their district tournament, second only to Webb City. They’re, of course, hoping to make a deep postseason run this year, and Southern believes having a core group of seniors will help them come tournament time.

Southern says, “The high points [of my season] are definitely winning against Willard and Springfield Catholic. Those were two really big games. We’re just looking forward to the postseason and getting the job done then. We’ve got experience that a lot of other teams don’t have. We have more experience that probably 90, 95 percent of the teams that we’re gonna play, so that helps us.”