COLUMBIA, Mo. - After last night's dramatic 27-21 over-time thriller that crowned the Carthage Tigers State Champions for the first time in the football program's history, KODE Sports Director Ethan Schmidt took to Faurot Field one more time.

Hear from Tiger's head football coach, Jon Guidie, Senior RB, Tyler Mueller, Senior OL/DL, Oscar Campa, and Senior OL/DL, Brener Ocana about what this title means to not only them but the entire program.