WATCH: No. 6 Crowder continues its dominant season with a sweep over State Fair Community College Thursday evening at Lallemand Family Field in Neosho. The Roughriders grinded out a 3-2 win in game one after falling behind at the start and ended with a 9-4 win in game two.

Crowder returns to action on Saturday at State Fair Community College for a doubleheader with first pitch set for 1 p.m. CST.