WATCH: No. 5 Crowder has been on an absolute tear. The Roughriders have built their win streak to 21 games with the latest coming in a 23-4 win against Connors State College Tuesday evening at Lallemand Family Field in Neosho. For added effect, Crowder has hit 63 home runs in 33 games played.

Crowder returns to action on Thursday at St. Louis Community College for a doubleheader. First pitch for game one is set for 1 p.m. CST.