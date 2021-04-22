No. 4 Diamond softball takes down Sarcoxie in 11-4 win

SARCOXIE, Mo. — The Diamond High School softball team defeated Sarcoxie on Thursday, 11-4. The Wildcats are ranked fourth in the state of Missouri, and after the win, boast a 14-2 record. They had been on an eight game winning streak, before losing to Pleasant Hope on Tuesday.

Two of Diamond’s players scored home runs: pitcher Madison Bentley and freshman Caitlyn Suhrie. It was Suhrie’s first career home run.

The Wildcats will return to action on Monday, April 26 at home against Liberal, with first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Sarcoxie will host Fair Grove on Friday, April 23 at 5:00 p.m.