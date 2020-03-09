No. 25 MSSU sweeps Washburn in weekend series

JOPLIN, Mo. — The boys are back in town.

No. 25 Missouri Southern Lions (16-4, 3-3 MIAA) completed the series sweep against the Washburn Ichabods (11-11, 3-3) with a 12-5 win on Sunday evening at Warren Turner Field.

Will Bausinger dominated on the mound, throwing for seven innings and striking out seven. In addition, Bausinger allowed just five hits during his outing.

Troy Gagan swung the hot bat as he went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs, including an inside-the-park home run. Clay Milas drove in four runs, hitting 2-for-4. The Lions scored seven runs in two innings and the Ichabods just couldn’t find an answer.

Southern returns to action on Tuesday as the Lions travel to Drury for a non-conference game. First pitch at USA Baseball Park is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.