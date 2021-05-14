No. 25 MSSU opens MIAA tournament with a win against UCO

JOPLIN, Mo. — No. 25 Missouri Southern State University (MSSU) opened the MIAA Baseball Championship with a 5-3 win over the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) Friday evening at Warren Turner Field.

A three-run seventh inning helped propel the Lions to a game one victory in a best-of-three series. UCO surged late in the eighth, but MSSU closed the door with a pair of strikeouts from Webb City product Logan VanWey.

Back-to-back MIAA Pitcher of the Year Zach Parrish put on another solid outing in the win, pitching six innings with nine strikeouts and just a single run allowed. Ryan Hunter also homered in the bottom of the second as the Lions continue to maintain a steady offense.

Game two is set for Saturday (May 15) at Warren Turner Field with first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m. CST. If necessary, game three will be played Sunday at 1 p.m. CST.