No. 19 Pitt State’s loss to Fort Hays decided by last minute field goal

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURG, Ks. — No. 19 Pitt State dropped a tough result to Fort Hays State on homecoming weekend as the Gorillas attempted a last minute field goal for a chance to pull ahead. The failed attempt would ultimately solidify the 42-41 result in favor of the Tigers.

Gorillas kicker Jared Vincent, who’s been automatic all season missing just a single field goal, hit one wide with 1:03 remaining in the fourth quarter. It marks Pitt State’s second straight loss with the Gorillas moving to 5-2 on the season.

Pitt State heads to Warrensburg, Mo., to face No. 14 Central Missouri next week.

