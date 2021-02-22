No. 19 MSSU stays perfect, blows past Missouri S&T in final game of MIAA/GLVC Crossover

JOPLIN, Mo. — A 12-run second inning propelled the No. 19 Missouri Southern State University men’s baseball team to a 14-1 win over Missouri S&T in the final game of the MIAA/GLVC Crossover Monday afternoon at Warren Turner Field.

Dexter Swims got the bats going in the second inning for the Lions (6-0) with six RBIs on a pair of base-clearing doubles. Troy Gagan sent a homer over the left field wall to bring in three runners to contribute towards the barrage of runs.

Will Bausinger started on the mound for MSSU and went five innings, striking out nine and walking just two, while holding the Miners scoreless.

Missouri Southern is now 6-0 for the first time since 2016.

The Lions will be back in action this weekend as Southern starts up MIAA play and will host Emporia State on Saturday and Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on both days, with a double-header set for Saturday and a single game on Sunday.