WATCH: No. 16 Crowder drops 15 runs in two innings to take game one of a doubleheader 16-0 Friday afternoon at Crowder College against State Fair Community College. The Lady Roughriders also claimed game two with a 12-0 win.

Crowder returns to action Sunday on the road at Three Rivers Community College for another doubleheader. First pitch for game one is set for 2 p.m. CT.