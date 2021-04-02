No. 10 MSSU drops game one of weekend series to No. 5 UCM in pitchers’ duel

JOPLIN, Mo. — It was a game that felt like it could run to 15 innings as two of the best baseball teams in Division II clashed at Warren Turner Field Friday evening. The score remained tied 2-2 until the ninth inning when No. 5 Central Missouri broke the silence and grabbed three runs to open the weekend series with a 5-2 win against No. 10 Missouri Southern.

MSSU’s Zach Parrish put on another clinic with 13 strikeouts through eight innings in what was a pitchers’ duel until the very end.

The two teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow to wrap up the series with first pitch for game one scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.