No. 1 Northwest Tops MSSU Men in MIAA Battle

JOPLIN, Mo — Trevor Hudgins dropped 33 points Thursday on better than 52 percent shooting to lead No. 1 Northwest Missouri State over Missouri Southern 96-75 at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.

MIAA MBB FINAL: Northwest pulls away in the second half and tops Missouri Southern 96-75!



Trevor Hudgins was sensational with 33 points! Ryan Hawkins adder 21 for the Bearcats



MSSU was led by 29 from Cam Martin and 18 from Elyjah Clark!@KSNLocalNews @KSNLocalNews — Kevin Ryans (@OfficialKevRy) February 14, 2020

With the loss, the Lions lose their second straight home-game, and fall to 18-5 on the season and 11-3 in MIAA play.

Lions Junior Cam Martin scored 29 in the losing effort, including 19 points in the second half alone. Elyjah Clark had 18 points while Kinzer Lambert scored 14.

Missouri Southern had a 10-4 lead early on but the Bearcats outscored the Lions 43-29 in the final 16:39 in the first half, and led 47-39 at the break.

In the second half, Southern pulled to within two. Northwest Missouri though responded with a 15-4 run to push the lead to double digits. The Lions got within ten a couple of times but Northwest was too much in the end.

Missouri Southern next hosts Missouri Western on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 P.M.

COOL NOTES

Thursday night was a “white out” as fans in attendance received a white t-shirt, and a funny fuzzy hat to go with it.

MSSU WOMEN EARN BIG WIN

Earlier in the night, the Missouri Southern Women took down Northwest as the Lions look to earn a spot in the MIAA Tournament.