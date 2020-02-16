No. 1 Northwest Missouri tops Pitt State, 95-60

PITTSBURG, Kan. — It was a tall task from the beginning as the Pittsburg State Gorillas men’s basketball team welcomed the number one ranked team in Division II basketball, the Northwest Missouri Bearcats, to town. The Gorillas started off the right way, but the well-oiled machine that is Northwest took it to a whole other level, winning 95-60.

Xavier Womack got the start for Pitt State (9-15, 5-10 MIAA), and it looked to shake things up, more so to match the Bearcats (24-1, 14-1) size and add in another solid defender. But Northwest Missouri’s Trevor Hudgins decided to have himself a day and collect 28 points in the contest. Ryan Hawkins notched 23 points of his own for the Bearcats.

Womack finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, while his brother Jah-Kobe tallied 16 points. A.J. Walker was the other Gorilla in double figures with 10 points. The window is closing for Pitt State to book a spot to Kansas City for a potential postseason run, and it’s only going to become more difficult. There are four games left in the regular season, and there’s still a possibility for Pitt State to punch its ticket to the MIAA Tournament.

Pitt State heads to St. Joseph, Mo., on Wednesday for a battle against Missouri Western (14-12, 10-5). Tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.