No. 1 Northwest Missouri outlasts Pitt State to remain unbeaten

PITTSBURG, Kan. — You know you have to bring it when you match up against the No. 1 ranked team in Division II basketball.

Pittsburg State University knew it’d have its hands full when No. 1 Northwest Missouri State University (5-0, 5-0 MIAA) visited John Lance Arena on Saturday afternoon. Quentin Hardrict Jr.’s season-high 27-point performance was outperformed by Ryan Hawkins and Trevor Hudgins, who combined for 45 points for the Bearcats.

The Gorillas had four players score nine points each from Bobby Arthur-Williams Jr., Martin Vogts, Ike Moore and Cameron Huefner. Moore added a team-leading seven rebounds for the Gorillas in the loss. As a team, the Gorillas shot 51.0 percent from the field (26-of-51).

Diego Bernard added 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Bearcats. Wes Dreamer also contributed 11 points to round out the four Bearcats in double figures.

Pitt State returns to action next Saturday (Jan. 9) when the Gorillas host MIAA rival Missouri Southern State University at 3:30 p.m. CT.