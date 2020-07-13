NJCAA votes to move most of fall competition to spring

Charlotte, NC. — It was first reported on Sunday, but was made official Monday. The National Junior College Athletic Association has announced its plans to move a majority of its competition for the upcoming school year to the spring of 2021.

The plan shifts all close contact fall sports like football, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball to the spring.

Winter sports competition will begin in January with championship seasons moved from March to April.

Spring sports like baseball, softball, golf, track, and tennis will remain intact with minor scheduling adjustments.

“Our greatest focus is and always has been providing the best opportunities for our student-athletes,” stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO. “Through a unified effort from our Presidential Advisory Council, the Board of Regents, and leadership staff, our most recent plan of action provides a path that keeps our student-athletes competing at the highest level with proper safety measures in place. As we move forward as an association, we will continue to provide opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches, and all those involved with the NJCAA to be safe and successful.”