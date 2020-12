CARTHAGE, Mo. — Nixa edged out Joplin in a 76-55 win in the Carthage Invitational Tournament semifinal round.

The game remained close until Nixa pulled away in the second half to advance to the championship game.

Joplin freshman All Wright was the leading scorer of the game with 25 points. Nixa’s Jason Jones led his team in scoring with 24 points.

Nixa will play Raymore-Peculiar in the championship game on Saturday, December 12, at 3:30 p.m. Joplin will play Nevada for 3rd place at 2:00 p.m.