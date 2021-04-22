NFL prospect Zach Davidson launches first ever rookie NFT

MIAMI, Fl. — Former Webb City Cardinal and current NFL prospect Zach Davidson is launching the first ever rookie NFT with sportswear company Zensah. An NFT, or non-fungible token, is a one-of-a-kind digital token. It’s a relatively new technology, and can take many forms, including music and art. In Davidson’s case, his NFT’s will take the form of collectible artwork cards, similar to a digital football card.

Davidson’s collection will feature three separate artwork cards. The first card, called Legendary Gold, will be extremely limited, with only one copy in existence. The other two cards, named Rare Fire and Rare Ice, will feature 30 editions each. In total, the collection will feature 61 editions.

Davidson’s collection represents a unique marketing opportunity for the NFL prospect, seeing as he’s the first and only rookie to ever launch a collection of the kind. He says that since the technology is up-and-coming, he’s excited to get in on it early.

Davidson says, “It’s cool to hop on the NFT train early, with how new trading is and cryptocurrency is, how on the rise it is. NFT’s are becoming more popular, some of the bigger names are starting to get into it, so, just having a connection to where I can get into it early and just honestly having someone who’s willing to work with me this early.”

Ze’ev Feig, Zensah CEO, says, “Scouts are ranking [Davidson], calling him ‘the sleeper of the draft’, so I think it’s a tremendous opportunity to get in on the ground floor of his career, and being able to create the first NFT for an NFL draft prospect.”

The announcement has created quite a bit of buzz in the NFL world, even catching the attention of NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Former Central Missouri TE Zach Davidson becomes one of the first, if not the first, draft prospect to have an NFT collectible artwork card. pic.twitter.com/o0qElJgDmB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 22, 2021

The auction for Davidson’s collection will take place on OpenSea from April 27 at 3 p.m. through April 29 at 3 p.m.