NFL hopeful Dallis Flowers talks journey to Las Vegas

Flowers: 'I believe I'm a diamond in the rough. I would be a great pick for a lot of teams.'

PITTSBURG, Kan– Though the Pittsburg State Gorillas missed the playoffs this season, they had no short of talent on their roster, including Dallis Flowers. Flowers was a utility player for the Gorillas, and excelled as a kick and punt returner, as well as at cornerback and defensive end. Now, he’s hoping to take his talents to the NFL.

Flowers says, “Playing in the NFL has always been my dream. I love the sport of football, I know I got the skills and the mindset to play at the next level. So I’m taking my chances on myself.”

He has good reason to take a chance on himself. Flowers finished the 2021 season a 2X All-MIAA selection for Pittsburg State: to the first team as a defensive end, and to the second team as a kick/punt returner. He also finished the season averaging 33.7 yards per kickoff return, which is the most of any Pittsburg State player in a single season.

Flowers says, “I’m blessed that I came to Pitt State, that they brought me in with open arms. It was a blessing. They had my back since day one, since I got here.”

Flowers’ journey beyond college football begins now. He’s declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, and signed with Plan B Sports Management to help him on his path, which includes a packed schedule.

Flowers says, “I start training January 3 in Fort Myers, Florida, get ready for the Pro Day and the Senior Bowl. February 3, the East/West Shrine Bowl, and hopefully my name gets called in April.”

Flowers was already getting looks from NFL teams during the season, and hopes to continue to attract attention during his training.

Flowers says, “During the season, out of 32 teams, 27 have come to talk to me. Hopefully I can get the nod and get invited to the NFL Combine. That’s the goal. Honestly, I’ve been getting hearing safety, nickel, and corner, and kick returner and a little bit of receiver. In the NFL, I would play anything, if they want me to play the holder or long snapper, I would play it. But if I had to choose, it would be corner, cornerback, and kick returner.”

He knows there’s lots of work to be done in the months ahead, but still, he’s confident that when the time comes, he’ll get his shot to play in the NFL.

Flowers says, “DI supposedly has the best players in the country. Some of that might be true, but there are great players at all levels: DI, DII, DIII, NAIA, where I came from previously. At the end of the day, you gotta make plays when the play is in front of you. I believe I’m a diamond in the rough. I would be a great pick for a lot of teams.”

Flowers will play in the East/West Shrine Bowl on February 3, and, if he gets invited to the NFL Combine, will attend that shortly after. Then, finally, the 2022 NFL Draft runs from April 28 to April 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada.