Nevada’s season comes to an end after positive COVID test

NEVADA, Mo. — The 2021 Nevada Griffons season has come to an end.

This comes after a positive COVID-19 test within the Griffons organization. A statement from the MINK League says that after consulting with local health officials, it was determined a team would not be fielded in time for the MINK League playoffs.

As a result, all of Nevada’s remaining games have been removed from the schedule.

At the time of their season cancellation, the Griffons sat in second place in the MINK League South Division, one and a half games back of first place Sedalia.