Nevada football is coming off a season where they finished 9-3 and made the playoffs.

They are looking to have another successful season and to get back to the playoffs. The thing that is going to get them back there is their offense and the weapons they have to unleash.

They have multiple skilled guys coming back, especially in the backfield that are going to cause a lot of problems for opposing defenses.

Despite losing multiple guys on the offensive line that were All-Conference players, they are still physical up front, and will run you over.

Senior Tight End Drew Beachler said, “I mean I think it’s just a lot of good things that we’ve put together. We got a lot of talent in the backfield. We got a physical, a hard physical o-line and we just run the ball down people’s throats. You know it’s just kind of what we do so”.

With all the experience they have on the offensive side of the ball, that allows Head Coach Wes Beachler to open it up a little bit.

“What we’ve been able to do is open the playbook up. I can call anything from now, you’re gonna see about 3 to 4 different formations from what we usually do. So, there’ll be a lot more motions, a lot more shifts., said Beachler, “Those kind of things because these young men have proven that they can handle the playbook. So, now were getting a little deeper into the playbook. we’re putting some wrinkles in to help get the ball to our athletes out in space”.

Leading the offense is Senior Quarterback Cade Beshore.

“I think a lot of it. If you can trust all your teammates and know them off the field well, then it contributes well on the field. Uh, just try to get bigger in the weight room I’d say. And then kind of be more a vocal leader than last year,” said Beshore.

The Tigers will open their 2022 season on the road when they travel up to Springfield Classic on Friday, August 26th.