Nevada’s Emree Cameron reflects on KC Junior Match Play tournament win

Nevada’s Emree Cameron is busy playing plenty of golf this summer. But this past weekend, she took home her first tournament win in quite some time.

Cameron found her zone in Kansas City for the KC Junior Match Play that saw her finish as the number one seed in the tournament. She was able to win all of her matches with the last day going to 19 holes. It was the type of finished that earned her a trip to Freddy’s with her mom. A Dirt ‘n Worms Sundae to top it off.

One of the continuously rising talents in Southwest Missouri has some big AJGA tournaments coming up, even one course she’s already familiar with. But this win was huge for Cameron as she progresses through the summer.

“I would say what would make it a success for me is coming out of this season with more knowledge of golf,” Cameron said. “And learning the variables, and how this needs to be played. Just coming out of this with more knowledge would be a good success.”