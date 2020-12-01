Nevada’s Ben Hines makes it official with Alabama swimming

NEVADA, Mo. — One of the most decorated high school swimmers in the state of Missouri has made his college signing official with a ceremony held Monday.

Nevada senior Ben Hines joined classmates Lacy Mills, Payton Nance, Jaden Wiggans, and Serenity Lockhart in signing their national letters of intent.

Hines will swim at the University of Alabama next year.

During his high school career, Hines claimed 10 state medals, including two first place finishes this season in the 100 yard butterfly and 50 yard freestyle.

Hines said the chance to swim at a division one university was an exciting prospect.

“I’d say the coaching staff was 90 percent of it,” Hines said. “Their facilities, they just have everything they have is just so nice and they have everything any other school has, except it’s twice as big and 10 times nicer. It’s awesome. I think it’s a great thing for this town because there’s not very many people go to a big D1 school and it’s just everyone gets around you and supports you and it’s just awesome.”