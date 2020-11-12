Nevada’s Abby Harder signs to play softball at William Jewell

NEVADA, Mo. — Nevada senior Abby Harder is now officially a William Jewell Cardinal.

She signed her letter of intent Wednesday to play softball for the school.

Harder committed to the Cardinals back in February, and said she’s excited to finally have made it official. The campus and coaching staff helped to convinced the infielder that William Jewell is where she needed to be.

Harder joins a growing number of Nevada softball players who have played at the next level.

“Honored honestly. I mean, looking back at some of the players like Christian Novak, Carsten Warner, Maddie Culbertson, some great softball players that have gone through here. Being able to say I’m one of them and being able to play college softball just really makes me excited and happy. I’m smiling about it.”