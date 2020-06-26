Nevada youth golfer is holding nothing back

NEVADA, Mo. — Ever since Emree Cameron was young her parents knew there was something special about her. And there’s a reason why she’s teeing it off for something great.

At five years old Cameron picked up a golf club for the first time. A year later, it was practice. And at the age of seven she was only just getting started.

“First tournament was in Florida–huge tournament,” Emree’s mother Amy said. “We signed her up, went down there. She didn’t finish last. We really had no idea what we were doing, but we had a lot of parents come up to us and say, ‘Who is this girl? Where are you from?’

She’s competitive. She’s driven. She’s become one of the best golfers in the entire country. She’s even making noise in the world rankings. It doesn’t happen overnight. But Emree’s been exuding confidence ever since she first picked up that golf club.

“I just do it for my family, and they’ve always played golf,” Emree said. “They played golf when I was a baby. They’d put me in the golf cart and I’d just sit there and watch them play.”

Golf has taken Emree from places like Augusta National to South Carolina. And at every stop Emree’s carried that same poise. She’s 13-years-old and she’s competing against girls five years older than her.

When she steps up to the tee, you know she’s ready for the moment.

“I don’t know, I just don’t like to lose that much,” Emree said. “I just like being competitive. It’s something I’ve always known to do. Just be competitive–it’s why we don’t play very many board games in my house because I don’t like to lose.”

What she may lack in age she makes up for in how she trains. She’s practiced in a barn. She’s training in her own gym. Because if there’s one thing Emree can do is be resilient. Build her stamina so when others are slowing down she’s just ready to take off.

No matter the age, no matter the level of competition, her work ethic is unmatched. And there’s nothing that can hold Emree back.

“It’s been amazing,” Emree said. “This adventure I’ve been on with my family, what I’ve gotten to do, people I’ve met. I just love it, it’s something that I’ll never give up on.”