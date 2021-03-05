Nevada holds off Webb City for Class 5, District 12 title

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City and Nevada boys basketball teams are pretty familiar with one another at this point in the season. Friday’s game was the third time the two teams have faced each other this year. Each team owned a win over the other.

Friday’s game a lot more riding on it, a chance to leave as district champions.

Webb City used an early offensive spark and poor Nevada shooting to take a 13-8 lead going into the second quarter, but Nevada took the 27-21 lead into the half.

The two teams traded blows throughout the second half, but Nevada was able to hold onto their lead and leave Webb City as district champions, defeating the Cardinals 52-49.

With the win, Nevada advances to the Class 5 sectional round. The Tigers will face Logan-Rogersville at home on Tuesday.