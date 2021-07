JOPLIN, MO. — The Joplin Outlaws hosted the Nevada Griffons Monday night.

A solo home run by Logan Cline in the first inning put Joplin ahead 1-0. Nevada took a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning.

The Outlaws tied the game in the seventh inning, but the Griffons were able to get the 4-3 win in 10 innings.

Joplin will be back at Joe Becker Stadium on Tuesday to face Jefferson City. First pitch is set for 7:00 pm.