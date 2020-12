CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Nevada boys basketball team has fallen to Raymore-Peculiar in the semifinal round of the Carthage Invitational Tournament.

The Tigers struggled from the beginning to contain an explosive Panthers offense, which was spearheaded by standout player Iryn Allen.

Raymore-Peculiar won the game 70-42. They will play Nixa in the tournament championship on Saturday, December 12 at 3:30 p.m. Nevada will play Joplin for 3rd place at 2:00 p.m.