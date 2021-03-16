Nevada coach, AD remembered for impact on basketball program and community

NEVADA, Mo. — A longtime Nevada coach and athletic director passed away Monday, and is being remembered for the impact he had not just on his players, but on the community.

John McNeley took over as head coach of the Nevada boys basketball team in 1996, and would lead the Tigers for the next 18 seasons. He stepped away from the sidelines in 2014 to become the school district’s athletic director.

A Nevada high school graduate, McNeley’s 220 wins are the most all-time in program history.

His legacy will long be felt not only by the boys basketball program, but by the community as a whole.

“He would say there was only one way to live life. There’s only one way to approach things, and that’s to the very very best of your ability,” Current head boys basketball coach Shaun Gray said. “Anyone that played for him, or anyone that had him in class or had been around him will remember that. I think that’s the legacy more than anything. The type of father he was, just the type of man he was and the type of person he taught us to strive to be.”

A visitation is scheduled from 5-8:00 p.m. on Thursday evening at the First Baptist Church in Nevada. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 at the First Baptist Church.