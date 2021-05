JOPLIN, Mo. — A big third inning helped the Nevada baseball team build on an already one run lead, a lead they would never give up on the way to an 8-0 shut out victory over East Newton in the Class 4, District 12 semifinal.

With the win, the Tigers advance to the district title game, where they will face Seneca. The Indians defeated Mt. Vernon 7-1 in their semifinal contest.

First pitch in the district championship is set for Wednesday at 4 pm.