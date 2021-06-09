Neosho’s Wyatt Keplar signs with Evangel University baseball

NEOSHO, Mo. — Evangel University will be gaining a Wildcat on campus this year, after Neosho pitcher Wyatt Keplar put pen to paper to continue his athletic career on Wednesday.

Keplar chose Evangel because of the close proximity to his hometown.

He certainly made his mark on the Neosho baseball program when he was there, standing out to his coaches for being a lefty: one that threw 69 strikeouts his senior year, at that..

Keplar says it wasn’t talent alone that got him to the next level. He feels he had great mentorship from his coaches.

Keplar says “Mainly just the experience that my coaches had at the next level. I would ask them questions and they would give me good advice on how to get to the next level, and they really prepared us to get to college because they’ve played in college themselves, so that was really cool.”

Bo Helsel, Neosho baseball head coach, says, “He was a leader, you know, we’re definitely gonna miss his leadership next year. But the kids respect him, they’re excited for him. We had 15 kids come in here today to support him, and you know, he leaves a great legacy when he leaves here.”