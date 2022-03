NEOSHO, Mo. — Thursday marked the opening round of the inaugural Roy B. Shaver Classic baseball tournament, named for Neosho’s late superintendent.

The Wildcats faced Reeds Spring in the first round, and systematically shut them down. The Wildcats pulled off a 13-3 win, ending the game after just five innings.

The tournament will wrap up on Saturday with the championship game to be played at 3:00 p.m.