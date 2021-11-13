Neosho rally falls short in Class 3 quarterfinal round

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Neosho High School soccer team traveled to Springfield on Saturday to face Glendale in the Missouri Class 3 state quarterfinal round.

The Falcons blazed their way to an early 2-0 lead, after a first half penalty kick and goal. They carried that lead into halftime, and added onto it early in the second half with another successful penalty kick.

The Wildcats trailed by three with just under 18 minutes to play, but got a second win after a goal by Gabe Zepete with 17 minutes to go. Zapete would strike again before time was up, cutting the deficit to just one.

However, the Wildcats weren’t able to supply one more goal; they fell to Glendale, 3-2. Neosho finishes the season with a 14-5 record.