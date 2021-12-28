Neosho Holiday Classic Round-Up: Day One

NEOSHO, Mo. — The 67th Annual Neosho Holiday Classic kicked off on Tuesday, and there was a packed slate of action for four states teams.

In the Boys Black Bracket, McDonald County faced the Maumelle JV squad in the opening round of play. The Mustangs completed the win, 80-66. Senior Teddy Reedybacon posted a double-double in the win, scoring a game high 20 points and 18 rebounds. Sterling Woods had 19 points, while Eli McClain chipped in 16. The team will face Lamar on Wednesday in the Black Bracket semifinals at 12:00 p.m.

The Monett Cubs played Huntsville, also in the Boys Black Bracket. Despite a late comeback effort, Monett fell to the Eagles, 62-48. Blaine Salsman led the Cubs in scoring with 12 points, while Wyatt Sitton-Barrows had a game high 11 rebounds. Monett will face Cassville in the consolation bracket.

Also in the Boys Black Bracket, Lamar faced Crooked-Oak to advance to the next round. After tying the score in the last second of the fourth quarter, the Tigers won the game in overtime, 59-57. Connor Schoff put up a team high 19 points, while Mason Gastel followed with 15 and Joel Beshore had 10. Lamar will face McDonald County in the bracket semifinals.

Lastly in the Black Bracket, tournament hosts Neosho played Cassville in the opening round. After an extremely hot start, the hosts clinced a 67-40 win over Cassville. K’dyn Waters boasted a game-high 20 points. Carter Baslee had 11 and Jared Siler had 10. Neosho will face Huntsville in the Black Bracket semifinals on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

In the Boys Gold Bracket, East Newton was tasked with defeating Morrilton. After trailing at halftime, the Patriots fell in the opening round of tournament play, 54-40. Marshall Renner put up 14 points for East Newton, while Gabe Bergen had 10. The squad will face Mitchell in the consolation bracket on Wednesday.

In the Girls Division, East Newton fell to North Kansas City, 29-22, while Neosho defeated Huntsville JV, 45-15. East Newton will play the Huntsville JV squad in the consolation bracket, while Neosho will face North Kansas City in the semifinals.

The Neosho Holiday Classic will conclude on Thursday, December 30. To view the three tournament brackets, click here.