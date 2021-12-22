Neosho Holiday Classic basketball tournament returns on December 28

NEOSHO, Mo. — It’s Christmastime in the four states, so of course, that means the Neosho Holiday Classic basketball tournament is just around the corner.

The tournament has had a foothold in the area since 1955, and this year will be no exception. 16 boys teams and 8 girls teams from all around the region will be competing from December 28 to December 30. Plus, this year we’ll see the return of the fan-favorite dunk contest and three-point shootout, both of which were nixed from last year’s tournament due to the pandemic.

Branco Enterprises sponsors the tournament, and the company’s marketing coordinator, Lakin Larimore, says fans can expect the tournament to feel more normal this year.

Larimore says, “Especially with last year, 2020, we all had to adapt and the tournament wasn’t it’s normal type of event, so we’re very excited to put on a full tournament, 24 teams, two locations, so we’re pretty excited. We’re anticipating some great games, so it’s a great family activity to do, so come out and join us December 28th through December 30th.

Teams from Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee will be featured in the Neosho Holiday Classic this year. On the boys side, Neosho, Monett, Lamar, McDonald County, Cassville, and East Newton will play. As for the girls side, Neosho and East Newton will represent southwest Missouri.

For a look at the full brackets, click here.