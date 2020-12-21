Neosho High School names Joplin’s Brandon Taute as its newest head football coach

NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho High School announced via press release on Monday afternoon that Joplin’s Brandon Taute will be its newest head football coach.

Taute comes to Neosho after serving as offensive coordinator and quarterback coach for Joplin High School, as well as the head track and field coach for four years. He will be teaching physical education and conditioning while at Neosho.

“We are excited to have Brandon join our team,” Superintendent Dr. Jim Cummins said via the school’s official press release. “If you follow Southwest Missouri football, you know he has been very successful in his coaching career.”

The new head coach will begin his duties for the Wildcats beginning in June 2021.

“I am extremely excited for the opportunity,” Taute said. “This is a community that obviously cares about kids and we couldn’t be more proud to join Wildcat Nation.”