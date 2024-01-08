NEOSHO, MO – Neosho girls basketball is working with many changes this season. One major change for the Wildcats is at the coaching position with first-year head coach Tyler Chaney.

Finishing with a 10-17 record last year, the Wildcats ended the season suffering an 8-game losing streak. Chaney, a former star athlete at Neosho himself, said the focus in turning the program around starts with small steps.

“There’ll be some ups and downs,” Chaney said.

“We look to improve this year, take it a step forward, and work with the peaks and valleys that come with it.”

Junior guard Beclynn Garrett makes up just a handful of upper classmen returning this season. Garrett said this group will make up a very young roster.

“It’s definitely different going from last year when we had six seniors,” Garrett said.

“I played last season, and our current senior played as well, but other than that we’re a very young team.

Forward Courtney Thomason is the lone senior on Chaney’s squad, and she is tasked with the leadership role.

Thomason said she is proud of how some of the other girls have stepped up.

“It’s going a lot better than I expected,” Thomason said.

“I thought it would be a lot more difficult, but these girls have really stepped up and shown us what they can bring to the table.”

Neosho will face Willard on Thursday at 6 p.m.